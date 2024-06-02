Manipur minister Leishangthem Susindro drives bulldozer to clear river, netizens say 'proud of you' | Watch
A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur has gone viral on social media in which Public Health Engineering Minister Leishangthem Susindro was seen driving a huge bulldozer towards the Nambul riverbank to clean the river of rubbish, while MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh helping him in the process.