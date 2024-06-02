A video of BJP MLAs from Manipur has gone viral on social media in which Public Health Engineering Minister Leishangthem Susindro is seen driving a huge bulldozer towards the Nambul riverbank to clean the river of rubbish, while MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh helping him in the process.

A video of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs from Manipur has gone viral on social media in which Public Health Engineering Minister Leishangthem Susindro was seen driving a huge bulldozer towards the Nambul riverbank to clean the river of rubbish, while MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh helping him in the process.

The Public Health Engineering Minister—who can be seen wearing heavy-duty rubber boots to drive the excavator on tracks in the one-minute video— spoke with another party MLA, Rajkumar Imo Singh, before swinging the long, metal arm of the bulldozer and scooping out rubbish from the river.

The rubbish had blocked the water flow of the Nambul River— in the heart of Manipur's capital, Imphal—which suddenly rose and breached the riverbank in many areas last week after heavy rain brought by Cyclone Remal battered the state. The rubbish had worsened the water flood.

In mobile videos taken by residents, Public Health Engineering Minister Susindro can be seen driving a huge bulldozer to clean rubbish from the clogged river.

While central forces like the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and its state counterpart, SDRF, Manipur Police, irrigation, and fire department personnel coordinated rescue and relief work, the two BJP MLAs engaged themselves in cleaning rubbish from the Nambul River.

MLA Rajkumar Imo Singh—in shorts and rubber slippers—was seen walking on a bridge with local residents to discuss how to clear the river's flow.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Singh posted, "This removal of all the wastes from the Nambul River will ensure smooth flow and less flooding near the surroundings of Sagolband and Uripok."

In another post, the BJP MLA thanked everyone involved in the cleaning process and urged the residents not to throw any waste in the river. "Thank everyone involved for all the work during the last few days. Let's not throw any waste in the river; conserve and preserve our rivers and the natural ecosystem. One can see so many plastic bottles and boxes."

Social Media Reactions While several users welcomed and praised the effort of the minister and the BJP MLA, while some others called it 'mockery'.

“Proud of u people. None would have done it. Salute you" posted a user.

“Dear minister @LSusindro @Susindro great effort. But the people elected you to do your job as a minister not as a excavator operator. Maybe do actual work that's essential?" posted another user.

"FYI, he actively engaged in many initiatives. On the other hand, he is friendly to his people. As his area became one of the most affected areas, he came out to help in things that he can. He also covers other areas that he can," replied another user.

While some said “Mockery doesn't help the people."

