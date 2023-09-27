Manipur: Mob burns down BJP office in Thoubal amid protest over killing of two youths
An angry mob Wednesday burnt down the mandal office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Thoubal district in Manipur. The office was targeted by a large group of protesters who vented their fury over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students in the state
An angry mob Wednesday burnt down the mandal office of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at Thoubal district in Manipur. The BJP office was targeted by a large group of protesters who vented their fury over the alleged kidnapping and killing of two students in the state, the India Today reported.