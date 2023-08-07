Manipur: More central forces sent; Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to Biren's govt. 10 updates3 min read 07 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST
Manipur violence: Central government deploys 800 additional security personnel as ethnic clashes continue for nearly 100 days
Manipur violence: The Central government has dispatched 800 additional security personnel to Manipur as the tiny state has remained gripped in severe ethnic clashes for nearly 100 days, Hindustan Times reported. Besides, Manipur Chief Minister is facing a new challenge--an "indefinite social boycott" by Meitei's outfit, as well as, the Kuki People’s Alliance.