Manipur violence: The Central government has dispatched 800 additional security personnel to Manipur as the tiny state has remained gripped in severe ethnic clashes for nearly 100 days, Hindustan Times reported. Besides, Manipur Chief Minister is facing a new challenge--an "indefinite social boycott" by Meitei's outfit, as well as, the Kuki People’s Alliance .

Here are 10 updates on Manipur's situation:

1. Central troops reach Manipur

Ten additional companies of central troops reached Manipur on Monday. These include five from Central Reserve Police Force, three from Border Security Force, and one each from Sashastra Seema Bal and Indo-Tibetan Border Police as per the HT report.

2. Forces in Manipur

At present, around 125 companies of different paramilitary forces have been deployed in the strife-torn Manipur and nearly 164 columns of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles. One company has around 120-135 personnel. There are around 55-70 personnel in one army column.

3. Kuki People’s Alliance withdraws support to CM Biren govt

The Kuki People’s Alliance on Sunday withdrew its support to the Manipur CM Biren Singh’s government.

The withdrawal of support by the Kuki People’s Alliance will not bring about much change in the power dynamics of the state government as they had been a minor ally.

The Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) had two MLAs lending support to the BJP government led by Biren Singh.

4. COCOMI boycotts Biren's govt

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an umbrella body of several Imphal-based civil society organisations, has decided to boycott the state government for its failure to convene an emergency session of the legislative assembly and inept handling of the ongoing unrest in the state which has so far claimed over 160 lives.

COCOMI will not cooperate with any activities initiated by the state government, convener Jeetendra Ningomba said.

5. Five policemen suspended over May 4 Manipur incident

Manipur Police has suspended five police personnel including the station in charge of the area where the incident of two women being stripped and paraded by a mob had taken place on 4 May.

6. Kuki MLAs likely to skip Manipur assembly session

Most of the Kuki MLAs irrespective of their party affiliations are unlikely to attend the Manipur assembly session slated to be called from 21 August. There are 10 Kuki-Zomi MLAs, including seven from the BJP, two from the Kuki People's Alliance, and one independent, in the Manipur House which has a strength of 60 members.

7. Manipur police recovers 1,000 arms

The Manipur Police said it has so far recovered 1,195 looted arms from different parts of the state. Besides, thousands of ammunition were also recovered, mostly from the valley districts.

8. Deadly violence flares in Manipur

Fifteen houses were set on fire in Manipur's Imphal West district where fresh violence broke out on Saturday. Fresh violence was also reported from Imphal East district's Checkon area where a large commercial establishment was torched on Saturday, officials said.

Three nearby houses were also set on fire.

9. Report of looting of arms, ammunition 'misleading'

Manipur police, in a press note issued on Twitter, has said that reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only on August 5 were ‘misleading’. They added that the security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts.

10. Manipur's legislative assembly seat sharing

At present, BJP has 37 MLAs in the current government. It has the support of five MLAs from the Naga People's Front (NPF), seven MLAs from the National People's Party (NPP) along with the backing of three independent legislators.

The opposition now consists of a total of eight MLAs, which include the Congress which has five MLAs, the JD(U) which has one MLA and two from the KPA. Following the last state assembly elections, five JD(U) MLAs joined hands with the BJP.