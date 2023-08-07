9. Report of looting of arms, ammunition 'misleading'

Manipur police, in a press note issued on Twitter, has said that reports of looting of arms and ammunition from different police stations and armouries in the valley districts only on August 5 were ‘misleading’. They added that the security forces have been continuously raiding the hill and valley areas to recover the looted arms and ammunition. 1057 arms and 14201 ammunitions have been recovered in the valley districts and 138 arms and 121 ammunitions have been recovered in the hill districts.