Manipur: More than 200 Meiteis returned from Myanmar, CM Biren Singh praises Army says ‘their dedication in bringing…’1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 10:34 AM IST
Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM
Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday informed about the return of 212 citizens belonging to the Meitei community from Myanmar. These citizens had fled the northeastern state around 3 months back after the start of ethnic conflict.
