Over 200 Meiteis who crossed over to Myanmar to escape violence in Manipur return to state: CM

Manipur CM N Biren Singh on Friday informed about the return of 212 citizens belonging to the Meitei community from Myanmar. These citizens had fled the northeastern state around 3 months back after the start of ethnic conflict.

Informing about the return of the Meitei citizens via a post on X, Singh wrote, "Relief and gratitude as 212 fellow Indian citizens (all Meiteis) who sought safety across the Myanmar border post the May 3rd unrest in Moreh town of Manipur, are now safely back on Indian soil."

"A big shout-out to the Indian Army for their dedication in bringing them home. Sincere gratitude to GOC Eastern Command, Lt Gen. RP Kalita, GOC 3 Corp, Lt Gen. HS Sahi and CO of 5 AR, Col. Rahul Jain for their unwavering service."

According to a Hindustan Times report, the citizens were brought back to the commercial town of Moreh which lies 110 km south of Imphal. Upon their return, these citizens were received at the border gates by teams of Indian Army led by commandants of the Assam Rifles and Gorkha Rifles.

The report notes that the residents belonging to Moreh's ward number 4 Premnagar had fled towards Myanmar after crossing the India-Myanmar international border on May 3 and had taken shelter in Tamua area of Sagaing division.

Violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). Over 150 people have been killed and almost 50,000 people have been displaced since the start of violence in the northeastern state.