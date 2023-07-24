Manipur: ‘Nation is watching,’ opposition alliance demand PM Modi to make comprehensive statement at Parliament2 min read 24 Jul 2023, 09:59 AM IST
Opposition leaders demand a debate on the situation in Manipur without time restrictions, while the government accuses them of running away from the issue. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are unable to conduct any business due to the stalemate.
Amid the nationwide uproar over Manipur violence, the opposition alliance INDIA demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a comprehensive statement on sexual atrocities in the state at Parliament. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a discussion on the issue can take place only after PM Modi's statement
Noting that it is the responsibility of the Central govt to restore peace in the country, AAP MP Raghav Chadha said “The country demands that the Govt and PM Modi should speak on the issue of Manipur."
Adding to it Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "The law must take its own course but there is a distinction between what is going on in Manipur and what has happened in other parts of the country.
MPs submit adjournment motion at Parliament
Several opposition leaders have given notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur. The opposition wants a debate allowing all parties to speak without any time restrictions and has been holding protests on the issue since the Monsoon Session started on Thursday.
The government has accused the opposition of running away from a debate on the all-important issue and has questioned their seriousness towards it. The Opposition has also accused the government of running away from a debate on the issue.
Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have failed to transact any business amid the stalemate between the opposition and the government over the Manipur issue.
Meanwhile, Manipur Police on Saturday arrested another accused in connection with a viral video which showed two women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted in the state. Police said that a total of six arrests have been made so far in the incident which occured on May 4, 2023.
(With agency inputs)