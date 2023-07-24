Amid the nationwide uproar over Manipur violence, the opposition alliance INDIA demands that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should make a comprehensive statement on sexual atrocities in the state at Parliament. Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that a discussion on the issue can take place only after PM Modi's statement

This comes as the Centre has agreed to hold a short-duration discussion on the Manipur issue with the Home Minister replying to it, but the opposition is adamant on its demand for the prime minister's statement first.

In a tweet, Ramesh said, "The 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament begins today. INDIA's demand is straightforward. PM should make a comprehensive statement on the horrific post-May 3 developments in Manipur, after which a discussion would take place to express our collective sense of pain, anguish and desire for reconciliation."

"No 5D drama that PM does to escape responsibility in such situations: He denies, 'distorts', diverts, deflects and 'defames'. Will he rise to the occasion? Manipur is waiting. The nation is watching," the Congress general secretary said.