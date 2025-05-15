Manipur news: 10 militants killed in gunfight in Chandel district, operation underway

At least ten militants were killed in a gunfight with an Assam Rifles unit in Manipur's Chandel district on Wednesday, according to the Indian Army's Eastern Command. The operation is underway.

The Army's Eastern Command said in a post on X, “Acting on specific intelligence on movement of armed cadres nearby New Samtal village, Khengjoy Tehsil, Chandel District near the Indo-Myanmar Border, Assam Rifles unit under Spear Corps launched an operation on 14 May 2025.”

"During the operation, the troops were fired upon by suspected cadres to which they quickly reacted, redeployed and retaliated in a calibrated and measured manner. In the ensuing firefight, 10 cadres were neutralised and a sizeable quantity of arms and ammunition have been recovered. Operation is still in progress...," the further reads.

(Further details awaited)