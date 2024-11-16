Manipur news: 6 bodies suspected to be of Meitei hostages found, Home Ministry warns strict action

  The Home Ministry also mentioned that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

Updated16 Nov 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Security personnel conduct searches in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state. (PTI Photo)
Security personnel conduct searches in a sensitive area of Manipur. Search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of the state. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

Amid the security scenario remained 'fragile' in the past few days in Manipur, the Union Home Ministry on Saturday directed all the security forces deployed in the state to take necessary steps to restore order and peace.

"The security scenario in Manipur has remained fragile for the past few days. Armed miscreants from both communities in conflict have been indulging in violence leading to unfortunate loss of lives and disruption in public order," the ministry said in an official statement on Saturday.

The Home Ministry also mentioned that strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities.

"All the security forces have been directed to take necessary steps to restore order and peace. Strict action would be initiated against anyone trying to indulge in violent and disruptive activities. Important cases have been handed over to NIA for effective investigation," the statement said.

"Public are requested to maintain peace, not believe in rumours and cooperate with the security forces to maintain law and order in the State," the government added.

On Thursday, the Centre reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur's six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

The latest order was issued following the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

The police stations excluded from the Manipur government's October 1 order were Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, Jiribam.

Since May 2023, over 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.

Police recover six bodies:

Earlier in the day, the state police recovered six bodies, reported NTDV. This development arrived five days after three women and three children, including an eight-month-old, from the Meitei community were taken hostage by suspected Kuki insurgents from Manipur's Jiribam district.

The report added that bodies of a woman and two children were brought to a morgue in Assam's Silchar on Friday night.

Among the details, the people who were abducted include Laisharam Herojit, a low-level worker in the state government, whose two children, wife, mother-in-law and wife's sister. All belong from the Meitei community.

With agency inputs.

 

First Published:16 Nov 2024, 03:33 PM IST
Manipur news: 6 bodies suspected to be of Meitei hostages found, Home Ministry warns strict action

