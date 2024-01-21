Manipur News: 48-hour Bandh called over killing of village guard by militants
The statewide bandh came into force at 5am on January 20 and will continue till 5am on January 22. Singh, a village guard was allegedly killed by suspected armed militants at Kangchup Chingkhong in Imphal East on Thursday (January 17).
Manipur News: In the violence stricken state, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the against the killing of 23-year-old Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh, called for a 48 hour bandh across the state. The Bandh came into effect on Saturday 20 January 5am, and will be in place till 22 January, Hindustan Times reported.