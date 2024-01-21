Manipur News: In the violence stricken state, the Joint Action Committee (JAC) formed against the against the killing of 23-year-old Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh , called for a 48 hour bandh across the state. The Bandh came into effect on Saturday 20 January 5am, and will be in place till 22 January, Hindustan Times reported.

Manipur, which celebrates its Statehood Day, on 21 January, woke up to a grim situation, as the state mourned the death of Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh by armed militants in Imphal East on Thursday (January 17).

Notably, Takhellambam Manoranjan Singh, was a village guard. The JAC has alleged that Singh was killed in an attack launched by Kuki militants.

On Saturday, the JAC convenor had informed that a memorandum had been submitted to Chief Minister and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader N Biren Singh, giving a 24-hour deadline to fulfil their demands.

Residents of Kangchup told the media on Saturday that more than seven persons, including a woman, had been killed on Kangchup Hill Range by gunmen, Times of Indian reported.

On Saturday, calling for a bandh, the JAC alleged that the government failed to provide a positive response to the demand within the set deadline, the HT report said.

The JAC demands put forward to N Biren Singh include

-Removal of ineffective Central forces from the state

-To deploy state forces

-Withdrawal of SoO (Suspension of Operation) agreement signed between the Kuki militant groups and Government

-Implementation of National Register of Citizens in Manipur

The JAC had urged the government to allow the forming of village protection forces in all areas and demanded additional security forces along the Kangchup Hill Range, a Metei-dominated area.

According to ToI, markets and other business enterprises, including Ima Keithel, remained closed in Imphal and other valley districts, while public transport in Imphal valley suspended operations in support of the JAC’s strike.

The statement for Bandh by the JAC mentioned that only essential services and religious events are exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Since May of last year, Manipur has experienced ethnic tensions, resulting in the loss of over 180 lives. Violence broke out on May 3 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' organised in the hill districts to oppose the Meitei community's call for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Comprising approximately 53 per cent of Manipur's population, Meiteis primarily inhabit the Imphal Valley, while tribals, encompassing Nagas and Kukis, make up 40 per cent and predominantly reside in the hill districts.

