In violence stricken Manipur six people have been arrested for murdering two Meitei teenagers. According to media reports, of the six people, two are main accused, two PSOs (self styled) and two minors.

Manipur Chief Minister confirmed the arrests with a tweet on ‘X’. He wrote, “I’m pleased to share that some of the main culprits responsible for the abduction and murder of Phijam Hemanjit and Hijam Linthoingambi have been arrested from Churachandpur today."

The ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei community in India's Manipur has refused to die down. Five month after clashes broke out in May 2023, incidences of terror, murder, and heinous crime continue to emerge between Kuki and Meitei community.

Photos of the bodies of two Meitei teenagers -- Phijam Hemjit Singh and Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam -- who were missing since July, had gone viral on social media last month.

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

A17-year-old Luwangbi Linthoingambi Hijam had left home to attend NEET classes for admission to pre-medical studies on 6 July morning when curfew was eased for some hours.

CCTV footages showed Luwangbi riding a KTM Duke 200 with Phijam Hemanjit Singh, her friend.

Assuming the situation had improved, both took the main road connecting Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. The areas between these two districts saw fierce gunfights and killings in May and June.

The phones of the two teens were switched off at places that were 18 km apart. The phones were switched off in Kwakta, which is in Bishnupur district, which is a part of the valley, while another phone was switched off in Lamdan, which is in Churachandpur, which comes under hill areas.

The images that became viral on social media of the two teenagers is dated 8 July, two days after the duo went missing.

Students in Manipur protested after the images surfaced online. Chief Minister N Biren Singh had assured that the culprits would sbe punished. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was handling the probe into the murder of the two Meitei teens by armed miscreants.

More than 180 people have been killed and several hundreds injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on 3 May, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the majority Hindu Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal valley, while tribals, including Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40% and reside mostly in the hill districts.

