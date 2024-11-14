Manipur news: AFSPA reimposed in six police station areas

In an attempt to control violence in Manipur, the central government has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in state’s six police station areas, including Jiribam.

Under the AFSPA, an area is declared "disturbed" so that the security forces can operate there conveniently.

AFSPA gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers to search, arrest and open fire if they deem it necessary for the "maintenance of public order".

The six police station areas where AFSPA has been reimposed are Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West district, Lamlai in Imphal East district, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur.

The decision to impose AFSPA in Manipur's six police station areas was taken given the continuous volatile situation there due to the ongoing ethnic violence, the Union Home Ministry said in a notification.

The fresh order came after the Manipur government imposed AFSPA in the entire state on October 1, barring 19 police station areas that include these six.

The police stations excluded from the Manipur government's October 1 order of AFSPA imposition were Imphal, Lamphal, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Patsoi, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingang, Lamlai, Irilbung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakching, Jiribam.

On Monday, eleven suspected militants were killed in a fierce gunbattle with the security forces after insurgents in camouflage uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons attacked a police station and an adjacent CRPF camp in Jiribam district.

A day later, six civilians, including women and children were abducted by armed militants from the same district.

Since May last year, more than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups.