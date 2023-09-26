Manipur news: All schools closed till Friday amid protests against deaths of two students1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:45 PM IST
The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing situation in the state.
