Business News/ News / India/  Manipur news: All schools closed till Friday amid protests against deaths of two students

Manipur news: All schools closed till Friday amid protests against deaths of two students

1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 08:45 PM IST Livemint

The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

Students shout slogans during a protest against the killing of two missing students by unknown miscreants in Imphal on September 26, 2023

The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

"All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)," the Directorate of Education - Schools, Manipur posted a tweet on X (formerly know as Twitter)

Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 08:45 PM IST
