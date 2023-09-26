The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing situation in the state.

"All State Government/State Government Aided/Private Unaided Schools will be closed on 27.09.2023 (Wednesday) and 29.09.2023 (Friday)," the Directorate of Education - Schools, Manipur posted a tweet on X (formerly know as Twitter)

