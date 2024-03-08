Manipur news: Army officer kidnapped from home in fourth such incident since May 2023
Manipur news: A serving Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army, Konsam Kheda Singh, was abducted from his home in Manipur's Thoubal district by anti-social elements on Friday at 9 am.
