Active Stocks
Sat Mar 02 2024 09:40:12
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 152.30 1.53%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,432.00 0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 775.60 0.82%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 987.50 1.05%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,992.00 0.20%
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur news: Assam Rifles recovers ‘war-like stores’, ammunitions in Moreh
BackBack

Manipur news: Assam Rifles recovers ‘war-like stores’, ammunitions in Moreh

Livemint

Assam Rifles operation in Moreh retrieves arms and ammunition following precise intelligence inputs. Manipur assembly approves NRC execution. CM Biren Singh informs on FIRs lodged for Churachandpur incident.

Manipur: Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the general area of Elora Hotel in Moreh. (Photo: ANI)Premium
Manipur: Assam Rifles recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in the general area of Elora Hotel in Moreh. (Photo: ANI)

Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the vicinity of Elora Hotel in Moreh, and recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores.

As reported by ANI, the operation, initiated on March 1st following precise intelligence inputs, resulted in the retrieval of one .38 pistol, 10 homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three grenades, and various types of ammunition.

Furthermore, the recovered weapons and ammunition were transferred to the local police authorities.

Earlier on Friday, the Manipur assembly approved a resolution calling upon the central government to execute the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, PTI reported.

Speaker Th Satyabrata said, “The House resolves to reaffirm its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and also to urge the Government of India to implement NRC in Manipur in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general."

In a separate update, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly that eight First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged concerning the events of February 15 in Churachandpur. During this incident, a mob reportedly vandalized and set fire to parts of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) offices.

Responding to a calling attention raised by Congress MLA K Meghachandra, Singh said, “Eight FIRs have been registered, of which two have been handed over to the CBI."

He further mentioned that six police personnel and 43 civilians sustained injuries during the incident, and 20 people involved in the violence have been identified. Video recordings suggest the presence of armed men, including those carrying AK-47 rifles, among the crowd. The government is taking measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 02 Mar 2024, 08:47 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App