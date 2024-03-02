Manipur news: Assam Rifles recovers ‘war-like stores’, ammunitions in Moreh

Assam Rifles operation in Moreh retrieves arms and ammunition following precise intelligence inputs. Manipur assembly approves NRC execution. CM Biren Singh informs on FIRs lodged for Churachandpur incident.

Assam Rifles conducted an operation in the vicinity of Elora Hotel in Moreh, and recovered arms, ammunition, and war-like stores.

As reported by ANI, the operation, initiated on March 1st following precise intelligence inputs, resulted in the retrieval of one .38 pistol, 10 homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs), three grenades, and various types of ammunition.

Furthermore, the recovered weapons and ammunition were transferred to the local police authorities.

Earlier on Friday, the Manipur assembly approved a resolution calling upon the central government to execute the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state, PTI reported.

Speaker Th Satyabrata said, “The House resolves to reaffirm its previous resolution passed on August 5, 2022, and also to urge the Government of India to implement NRC in Manipur in the interest of the state in particular and of the nation in general."

In a separate update, Chief Minister N Biren Singh informed the legislative assembly that eight First Information Reports (FIRs) have been lodged concerning the events of February 15 in Churachandpur. During this incident, a mob reportedly vandalized and set fire to parts of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP) offices.

Responding to a calling attention raised by Congress MLA K Meghachandra, Singh said, “Eight FIRs have been registered, of which two have been handed over to the CBI."

He further mentioned that six police personnel and 43 civilians sustained injuries during the incident, and 20 people involved in the violence have been identified. Video recordings suggest the presence of armed men, including those carrying AK-47 rifles, among the crowd. The government is taking measures to prevent such incidents from recurring, he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

