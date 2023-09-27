Manipur CM assures action on photos of deceased Meitei teenagers, says state and central governments are working together to catch the culprits.

After photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on social media platforms, Manipur CM N Biren Singh assured people here that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Biren Singh said, “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the State that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators."

“To further expedite this crucial investigation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director, along with a specialized team, will be arriving in Imphal in a special flight. Their presence underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter. I have been constantly in touch with Hon’ble Union Home Minister Shri@AmitShahji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.

Soon after the internet services were restored in the North-Eastern state, the images of the two missing Manipur students went viral on social media. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.

Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here! {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Manipur government, meanwhile, has reportedly confirmed that the bodies belong to the two missing Meitei students. As per the details, the two deceased students have been identified as a female student – Hijam Linthoingambi (17), and a male student – Phijam Hemjit (20).

Also Read: Live Updates on Manipur news Looking at the timeline of the images, Luwangbi went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on 6 July and hasn't returned since then.

Over 175 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state on 3 May, ever since a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe status. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!