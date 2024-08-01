Manipur: Clashes erupt after security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse crowd

  • Reports of assaults and injuries have surfaced, but the numbers remain unconfirmed.

Published1 Aug 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the assembly that the ethnic violence in the state has resulted in 226 deaths. (Representative Image)
Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the assembly that the ethnic violence in the state has resulted in 226 deaths. (Representative Image)(HT_PRINT)

Clashes broke out between Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and security forces in Imphal East district, Manipur, on Thursday after tear gas was deployed to disperse a protest rally.

As reported by PTI, around 100 IDPs from the Akampat relief camp had attempted to stage a protest but were halted by security forces, leading to a confrontation.

The residents of the relief camp, carrying placards and banners, were demanding their rehabilitation and a resolution to the ongoing ethnic violence in the state. They sought to return to their homes in Moreh, Tengnoupal district, and other affected areas.

“Ethnic violence in the state which started in May 2023 has so far claimed 226 lives and left over 59,000 people displaced,” officials said.

Locals joined the protesters, throwing stones at security forces. The demonstration continued for about 1 kilometer before being halted at Singjamei in Imphal West district by additional security reinforcements, including CRPF personnel.

There have been reports of assaults and injuries, but the exact numbers are still unconfirmed.

On Wednesday, Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh informed the assembly that the ethnic violence in the state has resulted in 226 deaths. He also reported that over 59,000 displaced individuals are currently in relief camps and 11,133 houses have been destroyed in the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:1 Aug 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Manipur: Clashes erupt after security forces fire tear gas shells to disperse crowd

