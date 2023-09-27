Manipur News: ‘Did they harm anyone?’ Parents of two Meitei students killed in violence-hit state2 min read 27 Sep 2023, 11:22 AM IST
Parents of a 17-year-old student who was allegedly killed in Manipur violence, express their grief and demand justice.
‘Every morning, we used to put a plate of breakfast on his table and hoped that he would return home one day', said the parents of a 17-year-old student who was allegedly killed by armed miscreants in violence-hit Manipur.
