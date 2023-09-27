‘Every morning, we used to put a plate of breakfast on his table and hoped that he would return home one day', said the parents of a 17-year-old student who was allegedly killed by armed miscreants in violence-hit Manipur .

In an interview with NDTV, his parents said we will stop serving food at his table now. Photos of two students, previously reported missing since July 2023, emerged on social media platforms.

The deceased teens, identified as Hijam Linthoingambi, 17, and Phijam Hemjit, 20. The pictures displayed the duo in what appears to be a makeshift jungle camp.

With a photograph of his son in his hands, Phijam Ibungobi, the father of the 17-year-old student asked, “Has my son or the girl done anything wrong? Did they harm anyone?"

On July 6, the 17-year-old girl left home to attend NEET classes for admission to pre-medical studies. Her friend picked her up on a motorcycle and both took the road connecting the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts because the curfew was relaxed for some hours.

“Her phone was last switched off at Kwakta and her friend's phone was switched off at Lamdan. The cybercrime police informed us about their phones' last locations," Hijam Kullajit, the girl's father told NDTV.

But she didn't return on that day. Then I called her. She seemed frightened and told me that she was in Nambol. I asked her why she was at Nambol and she told me her exact location so that we could pick her up. It was Khoupum and her phone got switched off, the girl's mother Jayashree earlier told the news outlet.

Her father demanded justice and wanted the attackers to be punished.

The state government has promised “swift and decisive" action against the perpetrators behind the abduction and murder of these two students. The authorities also called for public restraint, urging citizens to let the professionals conduct the investigation. The police are collaborating with central security agencies to uncover the full details of this tragic incident.

Since May, the state has been gripped by widespread violence following a high court directive. The court order advised the state government to contemplate including the non-tribal Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (ST), sparking ethnic clashes. Over 170 people have lost their lives in the unrest, with many more sustaining injuries.

