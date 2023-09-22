Manipur News: Five ‘village defence volunteers’ arrested for possessing weapons, granted bail after protests1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 06:26 PM IST
Five village defense volunteers in Manipur granted bail after being arrested for possessing weapons. Defying curfew restrictions, hundreds of women sat in front of the Cheirap court premises in Imphal West district, where the hearing was held demanding the release of the five youths.
In violence stricken Manipur, a special court has granted bail to five ‘village defence volunteers’ who had earlier been arrested by Manipur Police for possessing weapons. The release on bail comes amid an agitation by Manipur residents demanding the five youth be released.