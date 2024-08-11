Manipur news: Former MLA Yamthong Haokip’s wife killed in Kangpokpi bomb blast

A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. The blast occurred at a house next to former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip's residence.

PTI
Published11 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST
A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district. (Representative Image)
A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday.

The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.

Sapam Charubala, the second wife of Haokip, was injured in the blast and was taken to a health facility in Saikul but later succumbed to her injuries, the officials said.

Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.

Police are investigating the matter.

First Published:11 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST
