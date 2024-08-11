Manipur news: Former MLA Yamthong Haokip's wife killed in Kangpokpi bomb blast

A former MLA's wife was killed in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, officials said on Sunday.
The bomb blast was triggered at a house adjacent to that of former Saikul MLA Yamthong Haokip on Saturday evening, they said.
Haokip was also in his house when the blast took place but he was not injured in the incident.
Police are investigating the matter.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
