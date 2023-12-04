Manipur news: Fresh violence leaves 13 dead in gunfight near Myanmar border
Manipur News: 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon.
Manipur witnessed fresh violence in a series of violent incidences that has gripped the state since May, 2023. According to media reports citing officials, 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, PTI reported.