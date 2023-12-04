Manipur news: Fresh violence leaves 13 dead in gunfight near Myanmar border

Manipur witnessed fresh violence in a series of violent incidences that has gripped the state since May, 2023. According to media reports citing officials, 13 people were killed in a gunfight between two groups of militants in Manipur's Tengnoupal district. The incident took place at Leithu village on Monday afternoon, PTI reported.

"A group of militants on their way to Myanmar were ambushed by another group of insurgents dominant in the area," an official in the hill district told PTI.

Security forces reaching the spot found 13 bodies so far, he said, adding their identities were yet to be ascertained but they appeared not to be locals.

The officer said that it appeared the dead are not from Leithu area and could have come from another place after which they engaged in a firefight with a separate group, Hindustan Times reported.

Notably, Tengnoupal district shares a porous border with Myanmar.

Manipur administration in Manipur has repeatedly mentioned the nuisance of anti-social elements in border areas with Myanmar.

Mobile Internet Restored in Manipur

Meanwhile, the Manipur government on Sunday restored mobile internet services across the state barring a few areas till 18 December, a notification said.

"Considering improvement in law and order and inconveniences faced by people due to the mobile internet ban, the state government has decided to relax the suspension," the notification said.

Mobile towers catering to services within a 2km radius along adjoining areas between districts such as Chandel and Kakching, Churachandpur and Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Kakching, Kangpokpi and Imphal West, Kangpokpi and Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Thoubal and Tengnoupal and Kakching will still face suspended operations, it said.

Mobile internet had been suspended in the state since May 3 following the outbreak of violence in the state.

Kuki Zo Community Demand Separate Administration

Last week, in several areas of Manipur, members of the Kuki Zo community demonstrated on streets demanding a separate administration. They urged the Centre to hasten the process of establishing a separate administration in areas of the state dominated by the Kuki Zo community.

The agitators submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah through the deputy commissioner.

Zo United accused the state government, including the police, of aligning with the Meiteis, and distributing government-issued firearms to members of the valley-based community for use against the tribals.

More than 180 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ongoing ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kuki Zo community in Manipur since May 3 this year.

