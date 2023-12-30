Manipur Violence: Gunmen target police commandos in Moreh
Manipur violence: The gunmen reportedly targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.
Unidentified gunmen and police commandos resorted to heavy exchange of gunfire around 3:50 pm in Manipur’s Moreh on Saturday, officials said. "One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," an officer told news agency PTI.