Manipur Violence: Gunmen target police commandos in Moreh

Unidentified gunmen and police commandos resorted to heavy exchange of gunfire around 3:50 pm in Manipur’s Moreh on Saturday, officials said. "One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road," an officer told news agency PTI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the report, the injured policeman is being treated at 5 Assam Rifles camp.

The gunmen reportedly targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh," an eyewitness said.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village. Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, the gunmen had gunned down “a village guard at Kadangband in Manipur's Imphal West district around 3.30 am on Saturday", police were quoted by PTI as saying.

The deceased, identified as Jamesbond Ningombam, was guarding the village when he was shot dead by suspected militants from a nearby hill, they added. "Ningbom's body was taken to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences here for post-mortem," police said.

Kadangband, located on the fringes of Imphal West district, shares boundary with Kangpokpi district which has witnessed constant violence since the ethnic strife broke out on May 3. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Manipur violence The incident came amid the persisting tensions in Manipur where ethnic violence has killed over 100 people since May 3, 2023. According to PTI, more than 200 people have been killed and nearly 60,000 rendered homeless in ethnic violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kukis since early May.

Recently, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared financial packages for displaced individuals who lost their homes due to violence and are yet to return.

