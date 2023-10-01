Manipur News: Internet ban extended for another five days till 6 October

Manipur authorities have extended the ban on internet in the violence stricken state for another five days. The internet ban in Manipur that was supposed to end on 1 October, has now been extended till 6 October.

The official statement cited cases of mob violence for the decision. “There are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, trying to mob elected member's residences, civil protests in front of police stations" the report mentioned.

Earlier in the day Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced that the Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested four culprits for the ‘kidnapping and killing’ of two Meitei teenagers who had gone missing in July.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

The four, including the wife of the main accused, were taken “outside the state" by a special flight, Singh said.

On 29 September last week, it was reported that the situation in Manipur's Imphal valley was calm but tense after a night of violent clashes, including an attempt to attack the empty ancestral residence of Chief Minister N Biren Singh here.

Authorities had relaxed curfew in Imphal East and Imphal West districts from 5 am to 11 am to help people buy essential items and medicines.

A fresh bout of violence had broken out in the state capital on Tuesday last week, a day after photos of the bodies of two youths - a man and a girl - who went missing in July went viral on social media.

More than 180 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3, after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals -- Nagas and Kukis -- constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!