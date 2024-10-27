Fresh gunfights erupt in Manipur as villagers fear ‘aerial attacks’

Fresh gun battles and bomb blasts erupted in Manipur's Koutruk and Tronglaobi, prompting fears of aerial attacks among villagers. Police reported Kuki militants initiated the violence, leading to fierce exchanges. 

Livemint
Published27 Oct 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Unrest in Manipur. (AFP)
Unrest in Manipur. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

Fresh gun battles and bomb blasts broke out in two separate locations in Manipur on Saturday night, Hindustan Times reported, citing officials.

The report further stated that the incidents occurred in Koutruk, Imphal West district, and Tronglaobi, Bishnupur district.

"Villagers fear aerial attacks, as the village experienced a drone bombing in the first week of September. However, the drone was taken down after a few minutes,” HT reported, citing the resident.

Also Read: Manipur: Police arrest six militants of banned outfit; arms recovered in Churachandpur, Lamzang

Police in Imphal West believe that Kuki militants initiated an attack around 7 PM at Koutruk Ching Leikai village, which falls under the Lamshang Police Station, utilising advanced firearms and explosives. State forces in the vicinity responded, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire.

Cadres of banned PLA held

Two members of the banned People's Liberation Army were arrested in the Tengnoupal district of Manipur, PTI reported, citing the Police.

The Assam Rifles apprehended them near border pillar number 87 on Saturday and subsequently transferred them to the police, according to an official statement.

Also Read: Manipur news: CM Biren Singh shares updates on 2 Meitei youths abducted from Kangpokpi district

The individuals have been identified as N Priyo Singh (21) and S Devjit Singh (21) and have been taken to Pallel Police Station.

"On Friday, security forces apprehended one cadre of the outlawed Prepak (Pro) from Yanghoubung village near the India-Myanmar border," an officer said.

The arrested cadre of the banned Prepak (Pro) was identified as Robert Lalhahdam, and a rifle was recovered from his possession, he said.

In the meantime, security forces conducting a search operation at the foothills of Thangjing Ridge in the forested areas of Teijang village, Churachandpur district, recovered five rifles, one homemade mortar, four detonators, and two grenades.

Also Read: Manipur govt takes U-turn on claims about ’900 Kuki militants attacking Meiteis’

Another operation at the foothills of Tentha Tuwaband in Thoubal district resulted in the recovery of six firearms and ammunition, PTI reported citingofficials.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published:27 Oct 2024, 12:17 PM IST
