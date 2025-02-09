Manipur news LIVE Updates: Chief Minister Biren Singh tendered his resignation to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan around 5:30 PM on Sunday. The governor accepted Singh's resignation, along with that of his council of ministers. However, Biren Singh will continue in office until alternative arrangements are made.
The resignation came as Manipur continues to be under the grip of ethnic violence. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless since ethnic violence broke out in the state in May 2023.
Also Read: Manipur: Is President’s rule likely? Why did CM Biren Singh resign? What’s next? What we know so far
Will President's Rule be imposed in Manipur?
Speculations are rife that President's Rule will be imposed in Manipur soon. However, there has been no official confirmation so far. It also not immediately clear whether the BJP will appoint a new CM. Meanwhile, Top BJP leader Sambit Patra is camping in Manipur.
Stay tuned to Mint LIVE blog for all the latest updates on Manipur political turmoil.
'What people of Manipur deserve…' says Congress MP
Congress MP from Inner Manipur, A. Bimol Akoijam said the people of Manipur 'deserve a responsible government who can deal with the situations.'
'Biren Singh instigated division…' says Rahul Gandhi
After Biren Singh's resignation, Rahul Gandhi slammed the ex Manipur CM, stating that he "instigated division in Manipur," and PM Modi "allowed him to continue despite the violence."
Manipur Governor orders upcoming Assembly session null and void'
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla declared the new Assembly session, scheduled to begin from February 10 'null and void'. Read more here.
N Biren Singh resigns as Manipur CM
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh tendered his resignation on Sunday, nearly two years after ethnic violence erupted in the state. The BJP leader handed over the resignation letter from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal. Read more here