Manipur News Live Updates: Schools closed, internet suspended, students protest in Imphal over deaths of 2 Meitai youths

1 min read . Updated: 27 Sep 2023, 07:03 AM IST

Manipur News LIVE Updates: CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur today in a special flight along with other officials to investigate murder of two students by suspected armed men.