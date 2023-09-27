Manipur News LIVE Updates: Several photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared on the internet who were allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.
Following this, thousands of students in Imphal took to the streets on 26 September. A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.
Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur. The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023. The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur, PTI quoted the Home Department of Manipur government order on 26 September.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led central government over its inaction on the Manipur violence, saying the horrific crimes are allowed to continue unabated.
“More shocking news from Manipur. Children are the most vulnerable victims of ethnic violence. It is our duty to do all we can to protect them. The horrific crimes being committed in Manipur are beyond words, yet they are being allowed to continue unabated," she said in a post on her social media account, X.
The Manipur government Tuesday said all the government, aided and private unaided schools will be closed till Friday in view of the prevailing law and order situation in the state.
The Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, Jairam Ramesh, on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Manipur violence, saying why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding.
“The Prime Minister is roaming around different states, leaving behind his trademark trail of lies, abuses, and insults. Why he cannot find a day to visit Manipur is simply beyond any understanding," he said in a post on X.
CBI Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar will reach Manipur on Wednesday in a special flight along with other officials to investigate the murder of two students by suspected armed men, official sources said.
