Tension escalated in Manipur's hills as a video of May 4 emerged on social media, showing men from one community parading two women naked from the opposing side. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) planned a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight.

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," according to a spokesperson of ITLF

Meanwhile, Police registered a case against unknown armed miscreants at Nongpok Sekmai police station, Thoubal district, for abduction, gangrape, and murder. “Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," a press note stated

While condemning the "sickening act", the spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognisance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.