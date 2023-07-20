comScore
Manipur News Live: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, says 'INDIA will not stay silent'
LIVE UPDATES

Manipur News Live: Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, says ‘INDIA will not stay silent’

1 min read . Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 06:44 AM IST Livemint

Tension rises in Manipur's hills as a video emerged on social media, depicting men from one community parading two women from the opposing side naked. The ITLF plans a protest march to draw attention to their plight. Meanwhile, police have registered a case for abduction, gangrape, and murder.

Women hold torches and shout slogans as they take part in a demonstration demanding restoration of peace in Manipur following the ongoing ethnic violence in the state, in Imphal on Tuesday. (ANI Photo) (S Lal Singh)

Tension escalated in Manipur's hills as a video of May 4 emerged on social media, showing men from one community parading two women naked from the opposing side. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) planned a protest march on Thursday to draw attention to their plight. 

"The horrifying ordeal suffered by these innocent women is amplified by the perpetrators' decision to share the video, which shows the identity of the victims, on social media," according to a spokesperson of ITLF

Meanwhile, Police registered a case against unknown armed miscreants at Nongpok Sekmai police station, Thoubal district, for abduction, gangrape, and murder. “Investigation has started and the state police is making an all-out effort to arrest the culprits at the earliest," a press note stated

While condemning the "sickening act", the spokesperson in a statement demanded that the central and state governments, National Commission for Women and National Commission for Scheduled Tribes take cognisance of the offence and bring the culprits before the law.

20 Jul 2023, 06:42:49 AM IST

Manipur violence: Rahul Gandhi says ‘INDIA will not stay silent’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday over the situation in Manipur and said "INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked" in the northeastern state.

Gandhi's remarks came after a video shot on May 4 surfaced on Wednesday, showing two women being paraded naked in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

Police said a case of abduction, gang rape and murder has been registered at the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district against unidentified armed miscreants.

"PM's silence and inaction has led Manipur into anarchy. INDIA will not stay silent while the idea of India is being attacked in Manipur," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"We stand with the people of Manipur. Peace is the only way forward," he added

