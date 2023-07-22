Manipur Violence LIVE News Updates: Tension escalated in Manipur's hills as a video of May 4 emerged on social media, showing men from one community parading two women naked from the opposing side.

On of the survivor, who luckily escaped, said. “When we resisted, they told me: ‘If you don’t take off your clothes, we will kill you’, Then as she obeyed them to “protect herself", the men allegedly slapped and punched her.

She added that the men dragged to a paddy field near the road and asked her to “lie down" there. “I did as they told me, and three men surrounded me… One of them told the other, ‘let’s rape her."

Meanwhile, Police registered main suspect, Heradas (32), has been arrested in Thoubal district. And CM Biren Singh promised to take strict action against the accused.

