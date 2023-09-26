Mobile internet services were suspended for five days in Manipur, PTI quoted the Home Department of Manipur government order on 26 September.

The curbs will remain effective in the state till 7.45 pm on 1 October 2023. "In view of the prevailing law and order situation in the State of Manipur, the State Government views very seriously with utmost sensitivity the reports spread of disinformation, false rumors and other types of violent activities through various social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc. on electronic equipments like a tablet, computer, mobile phone etc and sending bill SMS likely facilitating and/or mobilization of mobs of agitators and demonstrators, which may cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property or aggravates the law and order situation in the State," the Home Department of Manipur government said. ALSO READ: Manipur news: Thousands of students protest in Imphal over deaths of two missing Meitei youths Adding more, it ordered, "The State Government decides to suspend/curb the mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction in the State of Manipur for 5 (five) days till 7.45 pm of 1.10.2023."

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students in Imphal took to the streets after photos of the deceased bodies of two missing Meitei teenagers appeared allegedly killed by suspected Kuki militants.

A large number of students gathered and staged a demonstration in Imphal seeking justice for the two Meitei students, who went missing on 6 July – during the peak of ethnic violence in the state.

Soon after the internet services were restored in the North-Eastern state, the images of the two missing Manipur students went viral on social media. In the images, one shows the two students’ dead bodies, while the other one shows them sitting in fear with two armed men in the background.

The Manipur government, meanwhile, has reportedly confirmed that the bodies belong to the two missing Meitei students. As per the details, the two deceased students have been identified as a female student – Hijam Linthoingambi (17), and a male student – Phijam Hemjit (20).

Looking at the timeline of the images, Luwangbi went out with Hijam on his KTM bike for a ride on 6 July and hasn't returned since then.

