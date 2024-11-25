Manipur news: Multiple bullet wounds, lacerations on bodies; what autopsy reveals about 3 killed in Jiribam

  • The autopsy reports revealed deep lacerations on several parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed in the attack.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 07:35 AM IST
A woman mourns the death of her son Khundrakpam Athouba, who was killed after ethnic violence broke out in Borobekra, during a funeral in Jiribam in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, November 22, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
A woman mourns the death of her son Khundrakpam Athouba, who was killed after ethnic violence broke out in Borobekra, during a funeral in Jiribam in the northeastern state of Manipur, India, November 22, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas(REUTERS)

The autopsy reports of three of the six individuals killed in Manipur's Jiribam district by suspected Kuki militants revealed multiple bullet wounds and lacerations on different parts of their bodies, officials confirmed on Sunday.

“The report of three-year-old Chingkheinganba Singh showed that his right eye was missing and he had a bullet wound in the skull,” they said, as reported by PTI.

Also Read: Adani bribery case, Manipur violence to dominate Parliament's Winter Session as INDIA bloc targets Modi govt

The report also noted cut wounds, fractures in the chest, and lacerations on the forearm and other parts of his body. Signed on November 17, the report indicated that the child's body was in a "state of decomposition", they added.

The report said the cause of death would be pending until the receipt of the chemical analysis report of viscera from the Directorate of Forensic Sciences in Guwahati, officials said.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations were conducted at the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) in Assam's Cachar district.

The report also detailed the injuries sustained by his mother, L Heitonbi Devi (25), who had "three bullet wounds in the chest and one in the buttock", officials said.

Also Read: Manipur violence: 10,000 more central forces to be deployed to tackle Meitei-Kuki clash; 3,000 stolen arms recovered

According to the report, her body was brought to SMCH on November 18, around seven days after her death, they said.

“The child's grandmother, Y Rani Devi (60), suffered five bullet wounds -- one in the skull, two in the chest, one in the abdomen, and one in an arm,” officials said.

Her body was brought to SMCH on November 17, at least three to five days after her death, the report noted.

The autopsy reports revealed deep lacerations on several parts of the bodies of the two women who were killed in the attack. The cause of death for Rani Devi is still undetermined, pending the chemical analysis report of the viscera, officials said.

The post-mortem reports for one more woman and two children are also still awaited.

The six individuals, all from the Meitei community, had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam after a gunfight on November 11 between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants, which resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents. Their bodies were later found in the Jiri river in Jiribam district and the nearby Barak river in Assam's Cachar over the following days.

(With inputs from PTI)

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:35 AM IST
Manipur news: Multiple bullet wounds, lacerations on bodies; what autopsy reveals about 3 killed in Jiribam

