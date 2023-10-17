Manipur news: NHRC asks state govt about eight pending cases registered with the commission
Manipur news: NHRC stated that reports were also sought on measures for relief, rehabilitation, food, schooling and education, health and mental health care services for the violence-affected people
The National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) has asked Manipur government on the status of reports that it had sought from the concerned authority oearlier in August and September. NHRC said that it has got the responses in all except in eight cases. The reminder notices have also been issued for reports in the remaining cases. The Commission had registered 18 cases in connection with the incidents of violence in Manipur related to human rights violations during the last few months. After issuing initial notices calling for reports in all these matters, the Commission on further consideration held that since the nature of the matters was identical, therefore, a common questionnaire was prepared on which the reports were sought