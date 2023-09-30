Manipur News: NIA arrests two in transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh terror outfits
NIA arrests two people in transnational conspiracy to wage war against India by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based terror outfits.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has on Saturday arrested two people accused to the case of a transnational conspiracy by Myanmar and Bangladesh-based leadership of terror outfits to wage war against India by exploiting the current ethnic strife in Manipur, an official said.