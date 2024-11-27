Manipur News: NIA reopens 3 major cases as mass hunt for Jiribam culprits intensifies | Top Updates

The NIA is investigating serious violence cases in Manipur, including a deadly attack in Jiribam. Chief Minister N Biren Singh has initiated combing operations, urging collaboration for peace, while tensions between Meitei and Kuki communities continue to escalate.

Manipur news: Demonstrators stand outside Leimakhong Army Camp during a protest after a man from the Meitei community who worked at the camp allegedly remained missing, in Imphal West on November 26, 2024. Violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur surged this month, the latest clashes in a bitter 18-month-long conflict between ethnic forces that has killed at least 200 people.
Manipur news: Demonstrators stand outside Leimakhong Army Camp during a protest after a man from the Meitei community who worked at the camp allegedly remained missing, in Imphal West on November 26, 2024. Violence in India's northeastern state of Manipur surged this month, the latest clashes in a bitter 18-month-long conflict between ethnic forces that has killed at least 200 people.

Manipur Unrest: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken charge of three major cases related to the recent violence in Jiribam, Manipur, following directives from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The agency’s involvement came after the MHA decided to transfer the cases to NIA, recognising the gravity of the crimes and the growing unrest in the state.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that the Central and State Governments have launched massive combing operations in Jiribam and its surrounding areas to apprehend those responsible for the recent incidents adding that this operation will continue until the culprits are booked.

Details of the Manipur Cases Under Investigation

The first case involves a violent attack in Borobekra on November 11, 2024, when militants set houses on fire and killed two civilians. In addition, six others, including women and children, were abducted and murdered by armed militants.

The second case relates to an assault on a CRPF post at Jakuradhor Karong and Borobekra police stations, where one CRPF constable was injured.

The third case involves the brutal murder of Zosangkim, a 31-year-old woman, who was allegedly raped and burned alive by armed militants in Jiribam on November 7, 2024.

The NIA re-registered all these cases for further investigation, citing the need to uncover a larger conspiracy behind the violence.

Massive Combating Operations Underway in Manipur

Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh confirmed that both the state and central governments have launched extensive combing operations to apprehend the perpetrators.

CM Biren Singh stated that these operations would continue until all those responsible for the violence are brought to justice.

The Manipur CM also addressed the legislative decisions made by the NDA forum in Manipur, which included requests for the removal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from six police station areas and the transfer of the Jiribam murder cases to NIA.

Manipur Government's Measures to Address Rising Tensions

The Chief Minister has urged calm within Manipur, asking the people to avoid violence amidst the tense situation. CM Biren Singh stressed that it is crucial for the government and the people to collaborate to find solutions, particularly regarding the AFSPA.

The violent incidents in Jiribam, which led to the deaths of several innocent civilians, have heightened tensions between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

The killings have prompted Manipur MLAs to call for swift action, including mass operations against Kuki militants and the declaration of the Kuki militants as an “unlawful organisation.”

This escalation comes after six people were found dead. In response to the incident, the Manipur government had initially suspended internet services in seven districts.

NIA’s Role in Investigating Violence and Terrorism in Manipur

In its ongoing investigation, NIA has sent teams to the crime scenes, beginning its probe on November 21-22, 2024 in Manipur.

NIA has been granted full access to case documents from the local police, and their investigations are expected to uncover further details surrounding the attacks and the militants involved.

Calls for Justice in Manipur

Meanwhile, the Manipur government, led by CM Biren Singh, continues to push for further measures against militant groups. Despite these efforts, the violence has cast a shadow over Manipur's political and social stability, particularly as both Meitei and Kuki groups remain embroiled in a tense conflict over territorial control and autonomy.

The situation in Manipur remains volatile, with the government, security forces, and local communities all striving to address the escalating violence and ensure peace in the region.

Key Takeaways
  • The NIA’s involvement signifies the seriousness of the ongoing violence in Manipur.
  • The conflict between Meitei and Kuki groups poses significant challenges to political and social stability.
  • Community collaboration is essential for restoring peace and addressing grievances related to the Armed Forces Special Powers Act.

