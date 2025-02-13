Manipur News: In a tragic incident in Manipur, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan opened fire at his camp, resulting in the deaths of two fellow soldiers before taking his own life.

According to officials, the assailant, identified as Havildar Sanjay Kumar, reportedly opened fire during a routine interaction with his colleagues. The attack claimed the lives of a constable and a sub-inspector on the spot, while eight others sustained injuries in the chaos that ensued.

According to initial reports, the attack is believed to have stemmed from a personal dispute.

Immediate medical assistance was provided to the injured personnel, who were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

“In an unfortunate incident, tonight at around 8 pm, a suspected case of fratricide happened inside a CRPF camp in Lamsang under Imphal West District wherein one CRPF jawan opened fire killing 02 (two) of his own CRPF colleagues on the spot and injuring 08 (eight) others. Later, he also committed suicide by using service weapon. The personnel belonged to F-120 Coy CRPF. Senior officers of Police and CRPF have rushed to the spot.” the Manipur Police said on X.

This incident comes amid ongoing tensions in Manipur, where ethnic violence has been a persistent issue since May 2023. The state has witnessed significant unrest between the Meitei community and the Kuki-Zo tribes, leading to numerous fatalities and displacements.

On Thursday, the a Ministry of Home Affairs official note informed that President's rule had been imposed in Manipur. The move was declared days after BJP leader Biren Singh resigned from the post of chief minister.