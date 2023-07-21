Manipur News: Senior cop explains delay in action on sexual harassment of two Kuki Zo women3 min read 21 Jul 2023, 02:44 PM IST
Four people have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of two women in Manipur after a video of the incident went viral. The victims had reportedly complained to police in another district, leading to a delay in the case being transferred to the relevant police station.
Manipur News: The gruesome video that shows two Kuki Zo women being paraded naked and were allegedly ‘brutally-raped’ by a mob consisting of Mettei men, has attracted mass outcry for more reasons than one. The first being, why investigation and arrests were not made in the case when faces of the perpetrators were clearly visible in the video?
According to a report by Hindustan Times, It took more than a month for the FIR in connection with the sexual assault of two women in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on 4 May to be transferred to the relevant police station since the victims had reportedly fled their homes and had complained to the police in another district.
Thoubal superintendent of police Sachidananda told The Indian Express that the police “could not take any action" so far due to “lack of evidence".
Sachidananda further told the news media outlet, “That very day, the Nongpok Sekmai police station was being mobbed by people trying to loot arms. Police were busy guarding the police station".
One of the victims had earlier told The Indian Express that the police were there with the mob which was attacking their village. "The police picked us up from near home, took us a little away from the village and left us on the road with the mob. We were given to them by the police," she was quoted as saying.
Village chief Thangboi Vaiphei told Hindustan Times, that his complaint lead to the ZERO FIR on 18 May. A ZERO FIR is filed against unknown people.
The HT report states that the ZERO FIR was forwarded to the appropriate police station only on 21 June — said the family was finally rescued by a police team from the Nongpok Samai police station 2km away.
But the mob waylaid them and “snatched" them from police custody — though in statements to some media outlets, one of the women later said they were handed over by the police to the mob — killed a man, before assaulting the women and parading them naked. One of the women was later gangraped, the FIR said, adding that the mob also killed her 19-year-old brother for trying to intervene. “The brother of the younger victim was butchered to death. Nobody came to the rescue of the older women," Vaiphei said.