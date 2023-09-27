Amid the ongoing protest of Manipur by school students, several of them were injured on Wednesday

A day after a violent clash broke out between locals and security forces in Manipur, several students were injured during a protest rally in Imphal on Wednesday. The students have been protesting against the killing of two youngsters in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The young protesters were demanding to talk with Manipur CM Biren Singh and began marching towards his house. Things turned ugly when few of the protestor began pelting stones against the security forces. In retaliation, the security forces fired several round of tearg gas shells to disperse a stone-pelting mob in Imphal's Moirangkhom. The location of violence was located around 200 metres from the CM's secretariat.

Why are students protesting? The teenagers of Manipur are protesting against the death of two youngsters, who went missing in July. However, their photographs went viral on social media recently. In one such rally, protesting students began their rally from Hau grounds of the state capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While raising the slogans of “we want justice", students started heading towards the Chief Minister Biren N Singh's bungalow, reported PTI.

"We demand that the killers of the two students be arrested within 24 hours and their bodies be recovered for their last rites. We also want to meet the chief minister to address our grievances. How can we continue with our studies when our friends and classmates are being murdered in cold blood," said Lanthengba, a student leader leading the rally, reported news agency PTI.

To alleviate the situation, police announced that the "arrangements are being made to allow student representatives to meet both the chief minister and the governor." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the situation suddenly took a U-turn and some of the students started pelting stones. In return, the security forces, including RAF personnel, began firing several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the mob. Earlier, a violent clash between RAF personnel and locals left 45 protesters injured in the state on Tuesday.

