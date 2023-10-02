Manipur news: Tribal group threatens indefinite shutdown over arrests by central agencies
Tribal groups in Manipur threaten indefinite shutdown if arrested individuals are not released by the Indian government.
Violence stricken Manipur faces threat of indefinite shutdown from Kangpokpi-based tribal organisation, Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) over arrests by central agencies. The tribal group has threatened to launch an indefinite shutdown if the Centre failed to immediately release all those arrested by central agencies over the last three days.