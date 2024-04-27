Manipur news: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militant attack

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an attack by Kuki militants starting from midnight till 2:15 am at Naransena area in Manipur on Saturday. The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the stat, Manipur Police said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!