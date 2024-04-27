Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features On Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • Mint Shorts
  • My Mint
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Manipur news: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militant attack
BREAKING NEWS

Manipur news: Two CRPF personnel killed in Kuki militant attack

Livemint

  • Manipur violence: CRPF personnel from 128 Battalion lose lives in attack by Kuki militants

Mint Image

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an attack by Kuki militants starting from midnight till 2:15 am at Naransena area in Manipur on Saturday. The personnel are from CRPF's 128 Battalion deployed at Naransena area in Bishnupur district in the stat, Manipur Police said.

(More details awaited)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.