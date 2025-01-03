Manipur news: A mob attacked the office of the Superintendent of Police in Kangpokpi district, Manipur, on Friday evening, after the officer allegedly failed to remove central forces from Saibol village, located on the border of Imphal East district, officials said.

The clash between security forces and the attackers resulted in several injuries, including those of SP Kangpokpi M Prabhakar, other police personnel, and protesters, reported PTI.

Kuki organisations have been protesting against the alleged baton charge on women by security forces on December 31 in Saibol village in Manipur.

Stones thrown at Kangpokpi SP office On Friday evening, January 3, attackers threw stones and other projectiles towards the office to vent their anger over the continued deployment of central forces particularly the BSF and the CRPF in the village.

District police vehicles kept within the compound of the SP’s office have also been damaged in the attack.

SP Prabhakar who was injured after being hit on the forehead by some projectile was taken to a hospital, an official told PTI. Additional central forces were rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control.

Protests at Kangpokpi SP office A large number of protesters started gathering in front of the SP’s office since the afternoon demanding that central forces be removed from the village, the official added.

Last week, security forces had conducted operations at the village and its peripheral areas following gunfights between groups that led to injuries to four people including a police personnel.

Following the operations, Kangpokpi district based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) imposed indefinite economic blockade along the critical transportation route of National Highway 2 (Imphal to Dimapur). COTU also observed a 24-hour shutdown in the district on Friday.

During the December 31 incident at Saibol, Manipur police had said that security forces resorted to firing of tear gas shells after a group of women attempted to block the movement of a combined team of state and central forces.