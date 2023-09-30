‘Everything will be fine soon’: Manipur CM Biren Singh assures as protest over teens' bodies continue
Continuous protests and ethnic clashes between Kuki and Meitei communities in Manipur that began on 3 May, had led to the state government to suspend mobile internet services for five days till 1 October.
Manipur, stricken by ethnic violence and rampant protests since 3 May, erupted after a seeming lull, when images of two teenagers who had been missing for months, surfaced online as dead bodies, murdered. The two teenagers' death triggered fresh violent protests , this time involving participation from Manipur's student community.