Manipur News: ‘When I finally managed to get up…’, Meitei woman files ‘Zero FIR’ alleging gang-rape on 3 May

 2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST Edited By Sayantani Biswas

Woman alleges gang rape during Manipur violence; encourages other victims to speak up. Over 6,500 police cases filed.

Women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis', a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstration demanding the restoration of peace in India's north-eastern Manipur state in Imphal, following ongoing ethnic violence in the state. (AFP)Premium
Women belonging to the 'Meira Paibis', a group of women representing Meitei society, hold torches during a demonstration demanding the restoration of peace in India's north-eastern Manipur state in Imphal, following ongoing ethnic violence in the state. (AFP)

Manipur violence: After a video became viral on social media showcasing sexual assault meted out to two Kuki Zo women by a mob of Metei men, authorities have encouraged women in the violence stricken Manipur state to speak up if they were victims of sexual harassment. 

Amid surging reports of sexual crimes that took place amid the macabre dance of death that entailed what now seems like a barbaric scene, a 37 year old woman has complained to Manipur police alleging that she had been gang-raped by Kuki men, when she was trying to flee her burning house with her two sons, niece and sister-in-law, NDTV reported. 

The woman from the Churachandpur district in Manipur alleged that she was fleeing her home when a group of men caught hold of her while her sister-in-law kept running with her sons, and niece, the media outlet reported. 

The incident came to focus when the woman filed a 'zero FIR' filed with Bishnupur police station on Wednesday. She claimed that she was gang-raped by a group of men on 3 May, the day ethnic violence broke out between Kuki Zo and Meitei communities over the granting of Schedule led Tribe status to the latter indigenous community. 

According to NDTV, the woman who is now living in a relief camp filed the Zero FIR in the Bishnupur Police station on 9 August, over three months after the incident. 

The FIR states that, on 3 May at 6.30 pm, miscreants started burning the woman and her neighbour's houses, after which she, her two sons, niece and sister-in-law ran as fast as they could, NDTV reported. 

"I carried my niece on my back and also held my two sons and started running from the spot along with my sister-in-law. She was also carrying a baby on her back and running ahead of me. Then I stumbled and fell down on the road and unable to get up... my sister-in-law came back running towards me and picked up my niece from my back and ran along with my two sons as I insisted," the media outlet quoted the Zero FIR. 

"When I finally managed to get up, some five-six... miscreants got hold of me... They started verbally abusing and assaulting me. Despite my resistance, I was forcefully pinned down. After this, the men started sexually assaulting me..." the media outlet further quoted the woman's FIR.

The Manipur Police told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that over 6,500 police cases have been filed between the nearly three-month period from 3 May to 30 July.

A Zero FIR was also filed by the two Kuki Zo women who were paraded naked by a mob of Meitei men when  incidents flared up in Manipur after ‘rumours’ of Meitei women being sexually harassed by Kuki men surfaced on social media. 

10 Aug 2023, 03:23 PM IST
