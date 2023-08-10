Manipur News: ‘When I finally managed to get up…’, Meitei woman files ‘Zero FIR’ alleging gang-rape on 3 May2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 03:21 PM IST
Woman alleges gang rape during Manipur violence; encourages other victims to speak up. Over 6,500 police cases filed.
Manipur violence: After a video became viral on social media showcasing sexual assault meted out to two Kuki Zo women by a mob of Metei men, authorities have encouraged women in the violence stricken Manipur state to speak up if they were victims of sexual harassment.