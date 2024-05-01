Manipur news: Women-led protesters thwart Army's attempt to seize arms, ammunition; ‘snatch 11 miscreants’, say police
Women-led protestors in Manipur blocked the Army convoy to demand seized weapons. Despite firing in the air, the Army couldn't disperse the crowd. An agreement was later made for the Army to hand over the arms to the police, restoring normalcy
The Army's attempt to take away seized arms and ammunition in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Tuesday was thwarted by women-led protestors, according to officials, as reported by PTI. The incident occurred during patrolling in the Kumbi area in the early hours, where personnel of the Army's 2 Mahar regiment intercepted two SUVs.