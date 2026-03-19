Manipur on edge again: Fresh gunfire in Ukhrul triggers tensions - what happened in Sinakeithei village?

Manipur: Fresh gunfire was reported in Manipur's Sinakeithei village in Ukhrul district on Thursday afternoon, heightening tensions in the area. According to a report by Northeast Live, the incident is believed to have started around 3:20 pm IST and continued for some time, with intermittent firing reported later in the day.

Authorities and village representatives said that the situation reportedly escalated amid ongoing suspicions and counterclaims between communities in the region.

Report of the gunfire comes years after massive violence rocked the state in 2024 – following the violence that began after the clash of the Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023.

The area is under close observation after the incident.

How did the gunfire erupt? As per the report, armed groups allegedly opened fire using automatic weapons from multiple directions, reportedly from surrounding hill ranges. In response, volunteers from the local community are said to have retaliated, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

There have been no reports of casualties so far.