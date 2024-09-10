In response to protests and violence, Manipur government has enacted a five-day internet ban and curfews in three districts. These actions are intended to protect public safety and curb the spread of false information.

The Manipur government imposed a temporary internet ban in the state, along with curfews in three districts preventing people from coming outside their houses, amid ongoing protests demanding the restoration of peace in the strife-torn state.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government said in its order to 'curb/temporarily suspend internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, Broadbands and VPN services" in the State for five days from Tuesday (September 10, 2024) 3 pm to Sunday (September 15, 2024) 3 pm.

"There is an imminent danger of loss of life and or damage to public and private property, and wide spread disturbances to public tranquility and communal harmony, as a result of inflammatory material and false rumours, which might be transmitted to the public through social media and messaging services on mobile services, SMS services and dongle services," said an order issued by Home department on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the administration imposed indefinite curfew in at least three districts – Imphal West, Imphal East and Thoubal – of Manipur from 11 am on September 10, a day after student protests demanding the restoration of peace rocked Imphal Valley.

"To thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life or danger to public or private property, it has become necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours which can cause loss of life and/or damage to public/private property by indulging in arson/vandalism and other types of violent activities,' the order added.

Schools Shut Too The department of Higher and Technical Education, Manipur, also released an order on Tuesday amid the chaos involving students agitations demanding government action to save Manipur from external aggressors.

"In continuation of the government order on September 8, it has been ordered that all the government colleges, aided colleges, private colleges under the Higher and Technical Education department, Manipur shall continue to remain closed on Wednesday till Thursday, the order said.

Another order issued on the same day by Education (Schools) declared extension of closure for all schools till Thursday. Schools have been closed since Saturday in the wake of escalating violence.

Fresh Violence rocks Manipur Last week, fresh violence eruptedin the state resulting in the death of six people in state's Jiribam district. Suspected Kuki insurgents targetted Nungchappi village, located 229 km from state capital Imphal, resulting in the death of 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha.

The attack followed a rocket-propelled bomb assault in Moirang town. During the clashes in the remote Thangbuh village on Sunday night, a 46-year-old woman was killed after getting caught in a clash between two armed groups in Manipur's Kangpokpi district.

Then on Monday night, women in Imphal took to the streets, staging a torchlight protest. The demonstrators marched through the streets of the violence-hit state, holding torches and posters while shouting slogans in Imphal's Thangmeiband.

(With inputs from agencies)