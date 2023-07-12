India Wednesday said it has been made clear to the European parliamentarians-- ahead of a planned debate in European parliament on the situation in Manipur--that this is a matter "absolutely" internal to India.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter "absolutely" internal to India.

Earlier, a motion for a resolution on the Manipur situation was tabled in the Brussels-based EU parliament and it was scheduled to be taken up on Wednesday.

"This is a matter totally internal to India," Kwatra said, replying to a question on the matter at a press conference.

Kwatra said the Indian government is aware about what is happening at the EU parliament in Brussels.

"We made a reach-out to the concerned EU parliamentarians. But we made it very clear that this is a matter absolutely internal to India," he said.

Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months.

The opposition parties have been accusing the government of failing to contain the violence.

Meanwhile, a group of 31 MLAs of Manipur has unanimously resolved to urge Union Home Minister Amit Shah to reach a conclusive resolution that will bring peace in the state.

The MLAs proposed to the Union Home Minister on replacing the 9th Assam Rifles, the 22nd Assam Rifles, and the 37th Assam Rifles with other central security forces that are more inclined towards promoting the unity of the state.

The MLAs urged the Union Home Minister to take stronger and more effective actions against armed insurgent/cross border armed insurgent groups operating in the state in order to restore peace and normalcy, it added.

In a separate development, Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum (ITLF), today extended an apology to the Kuki Zo people for "misguidance and conflict with Meitei people" in the state.

In an official statement, ITLF stated, "The Indigenous Tribal Leader Forum, a leading organisation committed to the welfare and unity of indigenous communities, acknowledges and deeply regrets the misguided actions that resulted in brainwashing and involvement of innocent Kuki Zo people in the unfortunate conflict with the Meitei people in Manipur".

The organisation further said that it recongises that the essence of the mission is to foster harmony, mutual respect among different indigenous communities, promoting peace and coexistence.

"It is with a heavy heart that we acknowledge our failure in fulfilling these core principles, leading to the unintended consequences that have impacted both the Kuki Zo and Meitei communities", the statement added.

(With inputes from agencies)