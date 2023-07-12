Manipur our 'internal matter', says India ahead of debate in EU parliament2 min read 12 Jul 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said EU parliamentarians concerned are being reached out and it has been made clear to them that it is a matter ‘absolutely’ internal to India
India Wednesday said it has been made clear to the European parliamentarians-- ahead of a planned debate in European parliament on the situation in Manipur--that this is a matter "absolutely" internal to India.
